Dolly Parton Revealed Her Thoughts on the Nashville Airport Being Renamed in Her Honor Before Her Death

Dolly Parton didn’t think the Nashville airport would ever really bear her name. In a May 2025 interview on CBS Mornings, the late country singer reacted to a fan petition to rename Nashville International Airport after her.

“Well, I’m very flattered. I think that’s just a joke. I don’t think anybody’s all that serious about that,” she said at the time. “We all make jokes about if it was that, ‘D. Parton from gate 5,’ or all the fun things that everybody kind of comes up with.”

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“But it’s a nice compliment and I appreciate it,” Parton continued. “It’s a nice compliment. I’ve been blessed.”

One year after that interview, that petition picked up renewed steam following Parton’s death.

Three days after Parton died following a short battle with cancer, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Nashville International Airport officially announced their intent to name BNA in honor of the late singer.

In a press release, Lee revealed that he spoke to Parton’s team about the proposal. Amid that conversation, Parton’s team “expressed their appreciation for the extraordinary outpouring of support to honor Dolly and said they are touched by the idea and open to continuing the conversation.”

“In keeping with the way Dolly lived her life, her team believes she still has a special way of bringing people together for good, and they hope this tribute can be another example of that enduring legacy,” the release read.

Governor Bill Lee Wants to Rename Nashville’s Airport for Dolly Parton

Lee spoke out about the proposal in a statement, noting, “Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state.”

“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her,” he added. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”

Doug Kreulen, the president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, concurred in a statement of his own.

“BNA is the front door to Music City, and with that comes a responsibility to reflect the very best of who we are as a community,” he said. “Dolly’s remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life. She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status.”

“At BNA, we share that commitment. Whether you are boarding a private aircraft or taking your first flight, you deserve to be welcomed, respected and served with the same level of care,” Kreulen continued. “That spirit is what defines BNA and it is a fitting reflection of the values Dolly shared with Tennessee and the world.”

Officials will discuss the proposal at the Metro Nashville Airport Authority’s meeting on Thursday, September 17.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images