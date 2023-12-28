Dolly Parton Reveals Retirement Plans—or Lack Thereof

Dolly Parton has always been a hardworking woman, and the more years pass the more she stays busy. At 77 years old, some may say she should slow down, enjoy life, and take it easy. But to that Parton says, “I can’t ever imagine retiring at all.”

In a recent interview with Saga Exceptional Magazine, Parton spoke about her work ethic, telling a specific story where she was so busy she couldn’t even meet Princess Kate for tea while in London last summer.

“I only had one full day and I did not have a second to do anything else besides work,” she said. “But make sure people know I didn’t turn the invitation down. I was honored and flattered that she even asked me.”

Dolly Parton Discusses Her Busy Schedule and Retirement Plans

Parton hopes to eventually meet with Kate, as the two have a lot in common. They both deeply care about children, with Kate implementing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and Parton providing more than 220 million books to kids globally through her Imagination Library. Parton is of the opinion that the two would get along immensely, saying, “maybe that’s what we can talk about when we do have tea. I think she’s adorable and I hope someday to be able to sit down and have a good conversation with her.”

As far as retirement goes, though, Parton isn’t ready to slow down any time soon. She’s wealthy and successful enough to retire and still live lavishly, but even though she grew up “dirt-poor” in Tennessee, it was never about the money for her.

“I love creating things and making things happen,” she said. Parton had a singular goal when she first started out: to make country music, and she has definitely achieved that goal and more in her career. Parton also spoke about another goal some people have that she hasn’t achieved: having children. She and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 57 years but decided not to have children, instead choosing to forego that milestone in favor of Parton’s career.

“I haven’t missed it like I thought I might,” she admitted. “When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me. I had my career and my music and I was travelling.”

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images