Dolly Parton to Launch Monthly Vinyl Club

Dolly Parton is committing her voice to vinyl and sharing it with fans.

The music legend has teamed up with Vinyl Me, Please to form a monthly vinyl club called Vinyl Me, Parton wherein subscribers will receive one record from Parton’s expansive catalog each month over the course of 12 months. Encompassing her extensive catalog, the series launches in April 2023 with the 50th anniversary of Parton’s 1973 concept album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, which she wrote about her childhood growing up in the mountains of her rural East Tennessee town.

Along the way, she’ll share her 2001 album Little Sparrow, which features the Grammy Award-winning song “Shine,” in May 2023, while her chart-topping 1980 concept album, 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs features her blockbuster hit “9 to 5” arrives in August. Her self-released 2008 album, Backwoods Barbie, and 1967 debut solo album, Hello, I’m Dolly, welcome fall in September and October, respectively.

November sees the release of Jolene which features two of her signature hits, “I Will Always Love You” and the title track. The yearly effort ends in March 2024 with her 1977 album, New Harvest…First Gathering, which marked the first album that she co-produced, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and features the top 15 single, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Blue Smoke, Just Because I’m a Woman, Halos & Horns, Better Day and Those Were the Days are the other albums that will be released in the series throughout the year.

“I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful,” Parton says in a press statement. “I am really happy to see some of my favorite albums that have been out of print on vinyl or were never pressed on vinyl be made available. What’s old is new again!”

Each vinyl will come in a different color and is remastered with high-quality audio. Each quarter, fans will receive a complimentary Parton merch item in addition to the vinyl. Subscriptions are available in three, six and 12-month packages. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

