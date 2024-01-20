Reba McEntire Wishes Dolly Parton a Very Happy Birthday With Throwback Cover of “9 to 5”

For over six decades, Dolly Parton has contributed to country music with hits like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “You’re the Only One.” But that is just a sample of what the singer accomplished over the years both on and off stage. With a career spanning music, the silver screen, and philanthropy, the legendary icon celebrated her 78th birthday on Friday (January 19). And while many celebrities and singers shared their love for the singer, Reba McEntire decided to honor Parton by sharing a video of her singing Parton’s hit “9 to 5.”

Much like Parton, McEntire dominated country music with her style and voice, which led her to her own television series, Reba. With both stars sharing a friendship, McEntire decided to post a birthday message on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my buddy, Dolly Parton. Love you to pieces.” She then took her birthday message to an entirely different level by sharing a video of her performing “9 to 5.”

Happy birthday to my buddy, @DollyParton. Love you to pieces! pic.twitter.com/S1O3fFTV5d — Reba McEntire (@reba) January 19, 2024

Gaining over 40,000 views, fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes for Parton. Comments included, “From one Queen of Country to another. Happy Birthday, Dolly.” Another person added, “Wishing you the Biggest Birthday Ever.” Other fans couldn’t get over the vintage performance by Reba. “Timeless as always,” one wrote.

Parton Shares Birthday Present for Fans; McEntire Heads to Super Bowl

Although Friday was Parton’s birthday, the singer decided to celebrate the day by giving a gift to fans. She wrote on Instagram, “Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present! I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

Parton also thanked her fans for the success of her latest album, Rockstar, which debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in November. “Wow, this is a big thrill! I owe a thank you to the fans who have always been there for me. Their support made this achievement possible.”

As for McEntire, she recently received the honor of singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. She admitted that her boyfriend Rex Linn convinced her to accept the invitation after she asked to take some time to think about it. It will mark the first time the singer has performed at the Super Bowl.

