Dolly Parton to Release Greatest Hits Anthology ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

RCA, Dolly Records, and Legacy Recordings have announced they will release Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on Friday, November 18. The career-spanning album will feature 23 essential recordings and new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Parton on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

The cross-label anthology will also bring together, for the first time on one album, recordings originally released on Dolly Records, RCA Victor, and Columbia Records, as well as the Butterfly Records digital single, “When Life Is Good Again.”

The collection will be available digitally, in a CD format, and in a 2LP 12″ Vinyl set. The collection can be pre-ordered HERE.

The tracklist boasts wall-to-wall gems including Parton’s duets with Kenny Rogers “Islands in the Stream” and “Real Love,” Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” and “Faith,” her surprising collaboration with Swedish electro-pop duo Galantis. Elsewhere on the album are songs from her films including “9 To 5,” “Red Shoes” and “Tennesee Homesick Blues.” Check out the full tracklist below.

Parton said of the album, “Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds and Rhinestones album. – Musically yours, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection

1. 9 To 5 – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)

2. Jolene – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)

3. Here You Come Again – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)

4. Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)

5. I Will Always Love You – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)

6. Coat Of Many Colors – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)

7. My Tennessee Mountain Home – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)

8. The Bargain Store – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)

9. Baby I’m Burnin’ – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)

10. Better Get To Livin’ – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)

11. Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)

12. Love Is Like A Butterfly – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)

13. Heartbreaker – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)

14. Red Shoes – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)

15. The Seeker – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)

16. Together You & I – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)

17. Two Doors Down – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)

18. When Life Is Good Again – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)

19. Tennessee Homesick Blues – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)

20. It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)

21. Real Love (with Kenny Rogers) – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985)

22. Silver Threads and Golden Needles – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983)

23. Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) – From the Galantis album Church (2020)

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)