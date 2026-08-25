Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Final Message Just 4 Days Before Her Death Will Leave You in Tears

The music world hasn’t experienced a loss like this one in many years. Up there with the deaths of Elvis or Michael Jackson, the announcement of Dolly Parton’s death on August 25, 2026, was a major shock to the system. To make matters even more poignant, Parton’s final message before her passing feels like a punch to the gut.

Parton shared an update just four days earlier, on August 21st, after rumors about her health were circulating online. “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said.

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“You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this,” she continued. “Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues. And I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

She continued to reassure fans. “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

Parton and her fans had a bright outlook on what the country legend had left to do. Even after so many decades of stellar musicianship, philanthropy, and more. Her passing puts a dent in that dream, but her vast legacy provides solace.

Bryan Seaver’s Announcement

Parton’s passing was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” he said in the statement, fulfilling a promise to Parton that he made many years ago. “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

[RELATED: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80]

Parton was 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her famously private husband, Carl Dean.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)