Legendary songwriter Don McLean, writer of perhaps the greatest rock and roll epic ever, “American Pie,” as well as countless other brilliant and beautiful songs, has announced the digital release of 173 songs of these songs, which are from eleven of his classic albums. Today’s the release day. He’s doing it in conjunction with Time Life, distributed by Warners Music.



For the first time since their original release, Addicted To Black, Believers, Chain Lightning, Christmastime!: The Complete Collection, For The Memories, Greatest Hits Live, Prime Time, Rearview Mirror, Don McLean Sings Marty Robbins, The Western Album and You’ve Got Songs To Share: Songs For Children will be available on all digital platforms as of today, May 1, 2020.

“Working with Time Life on this project,” said Don, “has been the best thing that has happened to my recordings in years. Everything I have ever done will be available on all the streaming platforms out there. Therefore, any song of mine you may have heard will be available. I hope people will have fun finding new songs.”

As the vault opens once again to reveal a big bounty of musical and lyrical masterpieces, anticipation grows. In what all people seem to agree are uncertain times, and with social distancing a season of sad isolation and worse for many, these albums will provide just the right amount of musical healing and comfort that the world needs now more than ever.

Don McLean, “American Pie”



He’s created a beautifully realized multitude of albums throughout his 50-year career, which began in 1969, but really took off in a major way in 1971 with the release of the song Billboard included in their Top Songs of The Century, “American Pie,” which was number five.



He’s a songwriter’s songwriting, beloved by fans but also by fellow songwriters the world over. Randy Newman, when asked once to name what he considered a perfect song, named Don’s miraculous ode to Van Gogh, “Vincent.”



A New York native, he got started in the New York club scene as a literate folkie with a golden voice.



in the late ‘60s, he had hits, including “Vincent,” as well as “Castles in the Air.” His song “And I Love You So” became somewhat of a standard years ago, when recorded by Perry Como and then scores of other singers. It was used as the theme song for for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding.



His expansive songbook has countless gems in it, which have been recorded by a big host of artists, including Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, and many more.



In 2015, one of his four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christie’s; it sold for over $1.2 million.



In 2019, he was honored with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars.



And now in 2020, in addition to his new deal with Time Life to release his catalog of recordings, he is also going to release with them the much anticipated new album Still Playin’ Favorites this fall.



“American Pie” will be featured in the Avengers Black Widow and the

also the Tom Hanks movie BIOS and much more to be announced.



As 2021 marks, remarkably, the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,l” he has planned a world tour. Let’s keep hope alive the world will have healed by then so live concerts can persist.