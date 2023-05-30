Donny Osmond Says Reuniting with Sister Marie Won’t Happen

Donny Osmond, 65, is gearing up for his summer tour and warned fans that his sister Marie Osmond wouldn’t be making a surprise appearance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker previously caught up with Entertainment Tonight for an exclusive interview and recalled making music with his younger sister. The two scored a talk show together in 1998 called Donny & Marie, a reboot of their variety show that ran from 1976 to 1979 on ABC.

He shared what it was like to work with his sibling and how they became household names in the entertainment industry.

“It was always assumed that Donny and Marie would come back together and do something ’cause we ended our show in ’78, ’79, and in [1998], we came back together again to do a talk show, and I thought, ‘This is gonna be interesting. This is gonna be kind of fun. Let’s go for it, Marie,'” said Osmond. “We cleared all these stations all across the country, and we went for it.”

The vocalist told the publication that he misses working alongside his sister, but a collaboration won’t ever happen again.

“I miss working with her because we had such a rapport onstage, but that whole era is passed,” said Osmond. “It’s gone; it’s done.”

The “Puppy Love” singer continued to explain that their dynamic together was their golden ticket to stardom.

“There was something about the combination of Donny and Marie, and it wouldn’t have worked had we not been siblings, in my opinion,” he pointed out. “But because we grew up together, we spent so much time together as siblings. … There was something organic about that, and when she hit me with pies and hit me in the stomach or slapped me, it was all natural. It was all organic. I think a lot of people really related to that in families, and it was all in fun.”

The two created the same magic in 2011 when they released their country-centric record, Donny and Marie. They last performed together in 2019, when they wrapped up an 11-year residency in Las Vegas.

Although the brother-sister duo won’t be stepping into the spotlight anytime soon, Osmond is scheduled to deliver some of his biggest hits on his nationwide tour starting July 18 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He will return to Sin City on Sept. 5 to carry on with his state-of-the-art residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Photo: Lee Cherry / Caesars Entertainment