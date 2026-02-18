Fan Files Lawsuit Against 70s Music Star Over Alleged “Life-Altering” Concert Injury

Holding a residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, Donny Osmond entertained fans with a few of his hit songs that included “Sacred Emotion”, “Puppy Love”, and “Soldier of Love.” Although an Osmond concert sounds like a casual, entertaining experience, for one fan, they apparently found themselves put in harm’s way when struck by an object. Stunned and confused, the individual, Joanne Julkowski, decided to hurl a lawsuit at Osmond over the incident. Even more shocking than the lawsuit, it all happened thanks to a beach ball.

On February 10, Julkowski filed a lawsuit in Nevada’s Clark County District Court after an inflatable ball struck her at Osmond’s concert. Not only did the former fan want to take Osmond to court, but also the casino that housed the singer.

Seeking $15,000 in damages, Julkowski claimed that the incident left her with “severe emotional distress, including psychological trauma, fear, anxiety, PTSD, and loss of enjoyment of life.” Aside from the $15,000, the lawsuit also wanted compensation for punitive damages and lost wages.

Donny Osmond Fan Needed Surgery After Beach Ball Incident

Releasing a statement on her behalf, Julkowski’s attorney, Lindsay Roginski, said, “Ms. Julkowski went to the Donny Osmond show expecting a fun, family‑friendly experience and instead left with a serious, life‑altering injuries that continue to affect her daily life.”

With Osmond and the casino facing a lawsuit over a beach ball, Roginski added, “It is unacceptable for a venue and a performer to place entertainment value over the safety of their patrons and fans. The choice to launch large objects into a crowd of people with no regard for their safety must be addressed and damages resulting from it must be remedied.”

While some might find humor in the situation, Julkowski needed to undergo “extensive medical care, services, and treatment for her injuries, and may, in the future, be required to obtain additional future medical care.”

Exactly what were those injuries? The suit suggested the fan suffered from a retinal detachment in her right eye, which required surgery.

Osmond has yet to publicly address the lawsuit, but the unusual case is already drawing attention. Now, it will be up to a Nevada court to decide if the beach ball toss went too far.

