Donovan Talks Downside of Fame and Mentoring George Harrison: “He Was in the Shadow of John and Paul”

Known for his talents as both a musician and songwriter, Donovan landed numerous hits like “Colours,” “Catch the Wind,” and “Sunshine Superman.” He also helped John Lennon learn the style of finger-picking in 1968. Lennon would go on to use that style in songs like “Happiness Is a Warm Gun” and “Julia.” While always willing to help fellow artists, the musician recently admitted to mentoring George Harrison after noticing he was “in the shadow” of other great stars like Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Discussing his time in music with Record Collector magazine, Donovan recalled his time with Harrison. “I became George’s mentor for songwriting,” he said. “He was in the shadow of John and Paul for so many years and I said, ‘Look, I’ll show you a few tricks, how to encourage the songs.’ There’s a way to encourage the song to come.”

“You can tease it, like fishing,” he continued. “I told him how to play a chord then put your ear on the guitar, listen to the open chord and try a tempo. You can hear melodies, believe it or not. Melodies appear, but you’ve got to be quick to catch them.”

The Height of Fame

Rising to fame during the era of 1960s flower power, Donovan explained how dangerous it could be when dealing with fans. Although many celebrities surround themselves with security, during the height of his fame, he said, “Running down the street like The Beatles in A Hard Day’s Night was part of it, too. And there was nil security, even for The Beatles. It was horrible. During the big shows in America, the DJs would come on halfway through—in puce lemon green and bright red costumes—and ask if people were enjoying themselves. Then as soon as the last song was over, they’d turn the lights on, say goodnight, and get in their cars. And what would happen? The whole audience would swarm towards the stage.”

While enjoying his time in the spotlight, Donovan lived the power that came with stardom and the freedom it allowed him. “The music was getting out there. And nobody could say a blind bit against us, because it was successful,” he said. “So, whatever we wanted to do was OK. As long as there was a hit single sneaking around, then the game was on.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame