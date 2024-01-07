Halsey to Release New Music in the New Year: “2023 Was the Biggest Roller Coaster Ride of My Life”

Halsey hasn’t released a new album since If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power from 2022, but she recently announced she’s planning something for 2024. In a post on Instagram, the singer revealed she has “a lot to say” and is looking forward to putting out music in the new year.

“2023 was the biggest rollercoaster ride of my life,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a series of photos and videos. “I have learned a lot and I have a lot to say. Looking forward to doing so in 2024. God gave you what you can handle.”

The carousel of imagery included snaps of her life with her toddler, Ender. They painted a wall together, strolled through a pumpkin patch, and she even helped him play guitar. Additionally, she included photos of herself performing, singing in the studio, and what looks like it’s in a hospital with something wrapped around her left arm as she throws a peace sign to the camera.

Back on Track After Health Scares

Halsey has gone through a lot in the past few years after revealing she was hospitalized in 2022 with multiple diagnoses. In 2017, she started to open up about her endometriosis complications, and then in May 2022 updated fans on her condition.

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” she wrote on her Instagram stories at the time, per a report from E News. “I started getting really, really, really, sick. … I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on.” She then shared that, after seeing “a hundred thousand doctors,” she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease,” she shared. “And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

In April 2022, Halsey revealed she might be “MIA” for the foreseeable future, only periodically giving fans updates on her health. She put out only one song in 2023, “Lilith” for the Diablo IV video game soundtrack, but it seems that she’s back on track and looking to create some of her best work this year.

