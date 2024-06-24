How To Watch the 2024 CMA Music Festival Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde

Given that the 2024 CMA Music Festival took over Nashville with over 30 country stars performing some of the biggest hits in country music, ABC decided to bring the festival to television. Knowing that every country music fan wasn’t able to make it to the festival, the network turned to both Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to host a three-hour concert that comes packed full of unforgettable moments and collaborations that hint at what the future of country music might look like. With the event already gaining praise, here are all the details about when the special airs, how to watch, and who is performing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bringing in top names like Jelly Roll and McBryde, the CMA Music Festival broadcast with air on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For those without cable, don’t worry as the special hits streaming the following day on Hulu. Looking at some of the artists taking the stage, the list included Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Billy F Gibbons, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, and several others. And with Lainey Wilson helping usher in a new era of country music, the hitmaker will also be on hand with icons like Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Books His First International Shows After Fear His Felony Convictions Would Hold Him Back]

Jelly Roll And Ashley McBryde Talk Hosting The CMA Music Festival

Able to watch the special on ABC, fans who have the ABC app on their smartphone can also tune in using the app. With numerous ways to watch the CMA Music Festival, Jelly Roll shared his excitement about getting to host alongside McBryde. He said, “Stepping onto the stage in front of 50,000 people to host CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in my hometown of Nashville was indescribable. The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be onstage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time.”

Adding her voice to the conversation, McBryde recalled, “When my buddy Jelly Roll and I walked out into this massive crowd and felt the electric energy for the first time, it felt important. We were nervous! But it also felt good, because at the root of it all, it’s just me and my pal cutting up, only we’re doing it on national television for CMA Fest.”

Don’t miss the CMA Music Festival, airing Tuesday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)