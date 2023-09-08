Dori Freeman Announces Fifth Album, Shares Title Track “Do You Recall”

Singer/songwriter Dori Freeman expands her sound on “Do You Recall,” the enchanting title track from her upcoming fifth album. Shared today (September 8), the sweet love song, driven by rich, smooth vocals and poetic lyrics, paints a picture of a relationship built to last.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set for release on November 17, Do You Recall was recorded in her home state of Virginia with production from Nicholas Falk, Freeman’s husband and touring band member for Hiss Golden Messenger, Caamp, and Seth Walker.

The record’s heartfelt lead single, “Do You Recall,” offers a glimpse into the intimate and expansive soundscape they shaped together. Her mix of narrative-driven lyricism and genre-blending accompaniment was born from a youth filled with musical discovery.

“I grew up in a family that played a lot of traditional music, but my dad played a lot of other types of music for me, too,” Freeman says in a statement. “I’d go fiddler’s conventions, but I’d also watch my dad play jazz, swing, country, and rock & roll. He was a big fan of singer-songwriters. I think that variety has a lot to do with the way my own songwriting has developed.”

[RELATED: Dori Freeman Shines Bright on Every Single Star]

Freeman hopes the project, which continues the sonic president set by her impressive 2021 record Ten Thousand Roses, gives listeners a better understanding of the diverse sounds and styles that come from the region she calls home.

“I want people to associate different things with Appalachia than what’s become the standard,” she explains. “You can’t define this area as one thing. I know my perspective on it, and I love sharing that perspective and representing Appalachia in my own way.”

Listen to “Do You Recall” below:

Do You Recall Track List:

1. “Do You Recall”

2. “Wrong Direction”

3. “Soup Beans Milk and Bread”

4. “Movie Screen”

5. “Good Enough”

6. “Why Do I Do This to Myself”

7. “Rid My Mind”

8. “River Runs”

9. “They Do It’s True”

10. “Laundromat”

11. “Gonna Be a Good Time”

Photo by Kristina Lynn, Courtesy of Calabro Music Media