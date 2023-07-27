Daniel Donato Plots Sophomore Album, Shares Trippy New Track “Lose Your Mind”

Seasoned guitarist and singer/songwriter Daniel Donato is gearing up to release his second studio album. On Wednesday (July 26), the Nashville-based talent unveiled his alt-country jam “Lose Your Mind,” the lead single from Reflector, due out on November 10 via Retrace Music.

The jangly, ’70s-tinged cut feels nostalgic and fresh, continuing the old-school California country feel of Donato’s previous releases. The bold yet polished sound of “Lose Your Mind” was crafted with the guidance of Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Vance Powell, known for his work with Chris Stapleton, The White Stripes, Phish, and Martina McBride, among others.

Donato is joined on his latest album by longtime band members Nathan Aronowitz (keyboards/vocals), Will McGee (bass/vocals), and Noah Miller (drums and percussion), along with Musicians Hall of Fame member Paul Franklin who plays steel guitar on four tracks.

Reflector is Donato’s first new batch of music since the release of his impressive independently-released 2020 debut record, A Young Man’s Country. That project showcased Donato’s unique blend of traditional country music, bluegrass, folk, and psychedelic rock, which he describes as “cosmic country.”

Earlier this week, Billy Strings joined Donato on stage for a special late-night performance at the Double E Performance Center in Essex Junction, Vermont. According to Live for Live Music, the longtime friends and collaborators treated fans to a set of rollicking guitar-driven covers, including a take on Waylon Jennings’ No. 1 hit, “Ain’t Living Long Like This.”

Donato will spend most of the coming weeks out on the road in support of his upcoming album. He’ll perform at venues and festivals, including September’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, across the U.S. through the end of 2023. You can view his complete tour schedule and additional ticketing information at Daniel Donato’s official website.

Watch the official lyric video for “Lose Your Mind” below:

Photo Credit: Jason Stoltzfus