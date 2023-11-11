Watch: Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll Help Kelly Clarkson Celebrate Veterans Day with a Touching Rendition of “Almost Home”

Kelly Clarkson celebrated Veterans Day early this year. Friday’s (November 10) episode of her TV show included several tributes to America’s military. She also included Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll’s performance of “Almost Home” in the festivities.

Clarkson decked out her talk show set with patriotic décor. Additionally, uniformed military personnel filled the audience. During the show, she and her guests showed their gratitude to those who serve our country. For instance, morning show hosts Al Roker and Robin Roberts appeared to discuss the most impactful military stories they’ve covered in their long careers.

Seeing Morgan and Jelly Roll perform “Almost Home” was one of the highlights of the afternoon. As far as musical additions go, Clarkson would have been hard-pressed to find a more fitting choice.

First, the country music community has a long history of patriotism and supporting the troops. Some artists lean into the flag-waving we’ll put a boot in your ass / it’s the American way type of patriotism. Others go for a more empathetic approach. No matter how it looks the love for the country and military is there.

Then, there’s the fact that Morgan is a decorated veteran. He retired from the military years ago. Recently, he re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. The “Almost Home” singer may not regularly put out songs about his national pride but no one could question his patriotism. In short, this performance fit the show’s mood like a Marine’s iconic white glove.

However, Morgan and Jelly Roll didn’t travel to Clarkson’s New York studio to perform. Instead, the host used a clip from Morgan’s recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

On October 25, Morgan celebrated 15 years as a member of the Opry. He performed several songs with his friends and fellow country artists. However, “Almost Home” was the emotional high-water mark of the night.

Morgan sang the first verse of the song. Then, as he went into the chorus, Jelly Roll took the stage. The two friends finished the song together. “Almost Home” is special to both artists. As a result, the pair shared more than a song. They shared an emotional moment on the Opry stage.

