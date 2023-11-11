Watch Boygenius Make Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut Tonight

A day after being nominated for seven Grammy Awards, boygenius is set to make their Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on SNL on November 11 along with host actor Timothée Chalamet.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus recently received seven 2024 Grammy nominations around their 2023 debut record, The Record, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year for “Not Strong Enough”, Best Alternative Album, Best Alternative Music Performance (“Cool About It”), Best Rock Song (“Not Strong Enough”), Best Rock Performance (“Not Strong Enough”), and Best Engineered Album.

Additionally, Bridgers received another nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on SZA‘s “Ghost in the Machine.”

Days after Foo Fighters were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live for a ninth time, Dave Grohl joined boygenius for the band’s Halloween concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles California. Sitting in on drums, Grohl played through boygenius’ The Record track “Satanist.”

In June 2023, boygenius kicked off their tour in support of the album, and released a four-song companion EP to the album, The Rest, on October 13, featuring extra tracks “Black Hole,” “Afraid of Heights,” “Voyager,” and “Powers.”

Dacus and Baker recently shared what it meant to get the band back together after a brief hiatus following Bridgers’ breakout 2020 album Punisher.

“I was stoked,” said Baker. “I just like being in a band. I think I became a solo musician because I put out a record that I recorded by myself that my band didn’t want.”

For Dacus, being in the band was the life change she needed at the time. “I felt so hopeless at that time, so to have this idea of making something with them, and seeing them in the future, was a tether to joy,” she said. Dacus added, “I feel towards Phoebe and Julien the way a lot of people feel towards their families. Like, whenever I have downtime, my mind goes to them.”

Photo: Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of The Oriel