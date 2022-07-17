All-Star MLB Game Sees Bad Bunny, Quavo and Jojo Siwa as MVPs

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium saw a stacked line-up with a host of artists, actors, and athletes gearing up to play the Saturday night (July 16) game. Though many of the participants gave memorable appearances – honorable mention to actor Bryan Cranston’s colossal beard – it was Bad Bunny, Quavo, and Jojo Siwa that stole the show.

Bad Bunny and Quavo helmed the two opposing teams, each gaining an array of famous faces for their roster. Bad Bunny read out the participants ahead of the game, receiving one of the bigger ovations from the audience in attendance. A few innings later, fans got to see the Puerto Rican superstar in the batter’s box, facing off against Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch. Bad Bunny (or “Big Bunny” as the announcer accidentally called him) was able to hit a ground ball that he turned into a single.

Later Bad Bunny went head to head with Quavo as the rapper stepped up to pitch for an inning. The Un Verano Sin Ti singer hit a ball through the infield for a seeing-eye single.

Momento donde le toca Batear a Bad Bunny en la MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/1t18NTRwji — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) July 17, 2022

Elsewhere, occasional singer and Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa hit an inside-the-park home run off Quavo as it flew past rapper Coi Leray, who took up outfield duties. She quickly ran around the bases receiving a more-than-warm reaction from the ecstatic audience.

JoJo Siwa hit a home run off Quavo at the 2022 All Star Celebrity Softball Game. https://t.co/orAvVtMC1j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022

Despite Bad Bunny and Siwa clinching the night’s most memorable moments, it was ultimately Quavo who lead his team to victory with a final score of 15-13. See a full roster from this year’s celebrity all-star game below.

Celebrity All-Star Softball Game Roster

Bad Bunny

Quavo

JoJo Siwa

Chloe Kim

Action Bronson

Andre Ethier

Anthony Ramos

Bryan Cranston

CC Sabathia

Coi Leray

Desus Nice

Hunter Pence

Jennie Finch

Jerry Lorenzo

J.K. Simmons

Lauren Chamberlain

Lisa Fernandez

Natasha Watley

Shawn Green

Simu Liu

The Kid Mero

The Miz

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)