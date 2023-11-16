Drake Launching Surprise New EP ‘Scary Hours 3’

Drake fans are in for a scary good time. They say that good things come in threes, and Drake is keeping to that magic number with the surprise drop of his new EP Scary Hours 3.

Taking to Instagram, Drake shared that Scary Hours 3 will be launching at midnight on November 16. The moody trailer featured Drake driving through Toronto before stopping at the Roy Thomson Hall. In the video, the singer is alone, walking through the auditorium.

Taking a seat, Drake observes as an orchestra starts to play. During the video, Drake’s inner monologue and musings about the EP can be heard.

The voiceover reads, “I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped, I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years—even though I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery. But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

One of the most intriguing aspects of the monologue is that apparently, Drake wrote the EP in only five days.

While Drake hasn’t revealed how many songs the EP will contain, we can make an educated guess based on the first two entries. Scary Hours contained just two songs when it dropped in 2018. Meanwhile, Scary Hours 2 was slightly larger with three songs. We are assuming around the same for the upcoming EP. Luckily, Fans only have to wait until midnight to see what the hurried and inspired Scary Hours 3 will entail.

Fans are already sharing their excitement for the EP’s launch. One fan wrote, “This man don’t stop working, let’s GO!!!!” Another wrote, “Golden days of the Drake Era.”

Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images