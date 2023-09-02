Nicki Minaj Urges Drake to Release ‘For All The Dogs’

On Friday (September 1), Nicki Minaj dropped her brand new song “Last Time I Saw You,” which serves as a promotional single for her upcoming studio album, Pink Friday 2. However, while she did accompany the release with a heartfelt message to her fans, Minaj seems to have some of her attention directed at Drake, a longtime friend and collaborator.

Launching an Instagram live session hours before “Last Time I Saw You” came out, Minaj put her mean face on to let Drake know he needs to stop playing around. Demanding Drake put out For All The Dogs ASAP, a forthcoming album he’s teased all summer, Minaj took it upon herself to speak for the people.

“Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time,” she said looking right at the camera. “The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi… I don’t care, papi, the Barbz want the motherfucking album.”

Nicki Minaj has a message for Drake about their collab on For All the Dogs. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AXrx8gNvfo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 1, 2023

The next day, while performing the first night of a back-to-back in Las Vegas for the It’s All A Blur Tour, it seemed like Drake received Minaj’s message. Confirming (again) to the attendees that the LP is right around the corner, Drake hinted that he may announce the arrival date of For All The Dogs on Saturday (September 2).

“I know y’all are worried about this album,” he started. “Like, you think I’mma wait ’til next year to drop this shit. I promise you I’m not. I promise you. I got an album coming out called For All The Dogs. I know I say this a lot, it’s real close [to coming out]. I might give you the [release] date in Vegas tomorrow night, maybe. “

Minaj’s impatience surrounding Drake’s next project likely stems from the fact that she will be making a guest appearance on one of the songs. Though it’s currently untitled, Minaj spoke about the track earlier this week, saying it reminds her of the early days in her career when she and Drake were being mentored by Lil Wayne.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she said in a TikTok. “Fun times, right?”

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage