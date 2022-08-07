Drake Holds Young Money Reunion Concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Drake held a Young Money reunion show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj on Saturday night (August 6) in Toronto. The show, part of the rapper’s October World Weekend shows, marked the first time in eight years that the former label mates appeared on stage together.

Originally scheduled for earlier in the week, the concert was rescheduled after Drake tested positive for COVID-19. The new concert opened up with some levity as the video screen stated “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had some troubles at the border. Luckily, Drake runs the border.” Lil Wayne then took the stage to deliver a slew of hits alongside his fellow rappers.

“I’m standing onstage with the greatest rapper of all time,” Drake said, motioning to Lil Wayne. “And I’m standing onstage with the other greatest rapper of all time, she’s over there with the pink hair. By the way, like, are these bitches serious? Like, nobody can fuck with Nicki. She’s like the originator—it starts here, ends here, all that shit.”

Minaj and Drake then delivered their own hit-filled sets with Minaj performing some older cuts “Beez in the Trap” and “Up All Night.”

“When you’re at the top, and you always remember your motherfucking family, that shows your character,” Minaj said. “One of the most duplicated, imitated rappers in the world.”

Lil Wayne closed out the show with an exciting announcement for fans, “I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon.”

See fan-shot videos from the night below.

Nicki Minaj performing at the Young Money reunion in OVO Fest.



pic.twitter.com/hsOnXhk2BU — 🎷🫧Ari🫧🎷 (@diaa_sky) August 7, 2022

