Drew Green Talks “Hooch” and How He’s Banking On His Music For The Future Of Country

With his head to the grindstone, it’s obvious that Drew Green might have not looked up to see the success he’s gained up to 2021. In the latest episode of Surviving the Music Industry podcast, Green joins host Brandon Harrington to take us through his writing habits, how he went from banker to the artist he is today, how songs like his latest release “Hooch” are changing what people might consider country and the land-speed record of his publishing and record deals.

It might be SMI‘s shortest episode, because Green set a timeline for himself to sign his first deal at a time when some might find it impossible. But impossible might not be part of Green’s vocabulary. Once you meet Green, shortcomings seem so outlandish. Green confesses that his success, or not realizing his successes, comes from not looking up from constantly writing songs. Hard work pays off, is the saying though. Since taking the risk of leaving a life of security, the McMinnville, Tennessee native signed his deal and landed a cut—Florida Georgia Line’s “Colorado”— that would solidify him as a working songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee.

In this episode, Green shares the moments that have led up to his record deal, the inspirations behind Dirt Boy Vol. 1 and where he finds himself in the country genre. Green and Harrington dig into the genres within music, and where the line is between “bro-country” and country music? Genres may not be a big deal, but what’s the money look like behind playlists?

Green is constantly releasing new music and his latest offering “Hooch” can be streamed everywhere music can be played.

