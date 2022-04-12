Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album ‘Welcome 2 Club XIII,’ Drop Title Track

Now in their 26th year, the freewheeling Drive-By Truckers have announced the upcoming release of their 14th album. Titled Welcome 2 Club XIII, the album is due June 3 with pre-orders available HERE.

“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had,” says Hood, referring to the two vocalist/guitarists’ former band, Adam’s House Cat, “but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.

“Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now,” Hood adds. “That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I’m really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming.”

In celebration of Welcome 2 Club XIII, the rockers released the title track from their forthcoming record and its accompanying music video. The single is a salute to founding members Hood and Cooley’s Muscle Shoals roots where honky-tonk inspired the beginnings of their career. Watch the video for “Welcome 2 Club XIII” below.

Welcome 2 Club XIII was produced by longtime collaborator David Barbe in Athens, Georgia, largely over the course of just three days. The record also features backing vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and singer/songwriter Schaefer Llana.

Check out the upcoming Drive-By Trucker concert dates HERE, and the Welcome 2 Club XIII track list below.

Welcome 2 Club XIII track list:

The Driver

Maria’s Awful Disclosures

Shake and Pine

We will never wake you up in the morning

Welcome 2 Club XIII

Forged In Hell and Heaven Sent

Every Single Storied Flameout

Billy Ringo In The Dark

Wilder Days

Photo Credit: Brantley Guitierrez