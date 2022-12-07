Drive-By Truckers Map Out 2023 U.S. Tour

Southern rock torchbearers Drive-By Truckers are poised to take on 2023 with an extensive U.S. tour.

The “Gravity’s Gone” outfit will hit the road in the spring of next year, kicking off their trek in early March and zig-zagging across the country until mid-May. The tour also includes the band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration at the famed 40 Watt club in their native Athens, Georgia.

The fivesome will see support from Margo Cilker, Lydia Loveless, and more along the way. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates, below.

The band released their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, earlier this year, which received 3.5 of 5 stars in an American Songwriter review. “Not surprisingly, Welcome 2 Club XIII stands as another triumph for a band that’s never short when it comes to attaining a high bar,” read the review. “Consider this a club where everyone is welcome.”

Mar. 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall #

Mar. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater #

Mar. 12 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

Mar. 14 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre #

Mar. 15 – Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club #

Mar. 17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

Mar. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

Mar. 19 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #

Mar. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly #

Mar. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

Mar. 24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

Mar. 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

Mar. 26 – Birmingham, AL –@Iron City #

Mar. 29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt †

Mar. 30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

Mar. 31 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

Apr. 1 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt @

Apr. 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $

Apr. 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

Apr. 22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $

Apr. 23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

Apr. 25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

Apr. 26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

Apr. 28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $

Apr. 29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

Apr. 30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

May 2 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios $

May 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 5– New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

May 8 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

May 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

May 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

Aug. 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

# – w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday

$ w/Lydia Loveless

* w/ Tyler Childers