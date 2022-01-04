Drive-By Truckers Express “Some Really Pissed Off Feelings” at Current COVID Situation

In the latest row of COVID-related cancelations, the southern rockers the Drive-By Truckers have officially rescheduled their four-day show in Athens, Georgia. The Truckers had this show on the books as a Homecoming residency as the band was first formed in Athens in 1996 led by Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley.

The quintet was originally scheduled to perform at the 40 Watt Club from January 12 through January 15. The residency has now been rescheduled for April 6 through April 9.

“With heavy hearts and some really pissed off feelings, we’re looking at the numbers out of Georgia and the rest of the USA and just can’t proceed with our plan to have Homecoming in two weeks,” the Drive-By Truckers stated on social media.

“We will honor all tickets for new days—dates, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase,” the band continued. “It is our sincere hope these new dates will work for everyone, and we will resume our plans to Rock and Roll on a worldwide scale in 2022.”

Read the Drive-By Truckers’ full post, below.

According to the band’s current touring schedule, the next show will be in Memphis, Tennessee on February 4. The band also posted an official statement alongside their schedule about the precautions they are and have taken to see their fans.

“As we prepare to head back out on the road, the health and safety of the DBT band, crew, and our fans is of the utmost importance to us. Our band and crew are all vaccinated and will be adhering to strict protocols to ensure that we are doing our best to keep everyone healthy and safe— including ourselves, the venue staff, our fans, and their extended communities,” the band stated. You can find out more information here.

Photo courtesy of New West Records.