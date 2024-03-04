Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick’s Day Concert Livestream from Boston: How to Watch

Dropkick Murphys are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in arguably the best place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—their hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The band is inviting fans to celebrate with them through a livestream of their sold out show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The show will stream on Sunday, March 17, at 9 pm Eastern. Tickets for the livestream are currently on sale at $24.99, and can be purchased through the livestreaming platform Veeps. Fans who purchase tickets will have unlimited viewing privileges of the stream during the 7-day window of availability.

This is a big year for Dropkick Murphys, as it marks the fifth year they’ve been livestreaming their hometown Boston St. Patty’s Day shows. They began with Streaming Up From Boston in 2020, and continued with St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down, both of which held the #3 and #1 spots, respectively, on Pollstar’s Top Livestream chart.

Dropkick Murphys Celebrating Five Straight Years of Livestreamed Concerts with St. Patrick’s Day Show

Overall, Dropkick Murphys seem to have this livestreaming thing down, as their concert streams have accumulated more than 20 million views, according to a press release. Additionally, the band is currently on their St. Patrick’s Day Tour, which concludes on March 17 after a run of four hometown Boston shows, all of which have sold out. On March 14 they’ll play House of Blues, while they’ll take the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 15 through 17.

As support on tour, the band has brought along punk rockers Pennywise, as well as The Scratch to open the show through March 12. They’re bringing more special guests out for the Boston shows, including Death Before Dishonor on March 14, The Scratch on March 15, Big Bad Bollocks on March 16, and Kneecap on March 17. For the St. Patty’s Day livestream, however, fans will only get to see Dropkick Murphys’ performance, and not the openers.

Still, a great opportunity for any fan who couldn’t make it to Boston. As usual for a St. Patrick’s Day show, the vibes are sure to be loud, rowdy, and (potentially) very green on March 17.

Featured Image by Matt Roberts/Getty Images