Kacey Musgraves Doesn’t Really Care About Beyoncé Going Country: “It Doesn’t Affect Me”

It seems like everyone and their mom in the country music industry has been asked for their opinion on Beyoncé’s genre shift, sparking conversations about country music’s origins, America, and even who gets to make country music (here’s a hint: anyone can do it). Now, Kacey Musgraves has weighed in as well in a recent interview with The Cut.

When asked about Beyoncé’s genre jump and the influx of pop artists making country music, Musgraves replied, “The more the f—ing merrier. I don’t really care. It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. It’s just fun to watch.”

She also spoke about her own country origins, seeing as how she’s made genre shifts in the past with albums like Golden Hour and star-crossed. Although, similar to Beyoncé, even when she was making club bangers she was still deeply rooted to her country identity.

“It’s just funny because country music has been such a massive part of my life since I can remember,” said Musgraves. “I literally grew up wearing rhinestones in fringe and cowboy hats and cowboy boots. It was my life. Country feels like home to me.”

She continued, “It may come and go trend-wise in other genres, but there’s always something really timeless to me about it, whether it’s popular in pop music or not.”

Kacey Musgraves is Getting Back to Her Country-Folk Roots in an Attempt to Feel Centered

Country is definitely having a resurgence in the pop genre. However, Kacey Musgraves is going back to her folksy roots not as a trend, but because she feels most centered there. She spoke about her spirituality, about “finding center,” and getting her life back together post-divorce, which included selling her bachelorette pad to Kelsea Ballerini after her divorce.

“I definitely feel way more grounded now than in the past,” Musgraves explained. “I feel like my feet are firmly planted on the ground, and no matter what comes my way and tries to rock me, I feel more planted, if that makes sense.”

Musgraves also revealed on the single “Deeper Well” that she doesn’t smoke weed anymore. This started as a hobby that became more of a stifling identity. Now 35, she explained that waking up and hitting the homemade gravity bong was more of a 20-something Kacey pastime. Currently, she’s into micro-dosing psilocybin, meditating, and living in a cottage in the woods. The imagery of Deeper Well definitely reflects Musgraves’ back to nature attitude, as does the sound. Essentially, she’s returning to the music of her youth.

