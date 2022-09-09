Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour, Introduce Fans to Pet Tortoise ‘Gary Ashby’

In support of their sophomore album, Stumpwork, English post-punk quartet, Dry Cleaning, recently announced an extensive world tour. Beginning this month with a short stint in California, the band will tour Europe, Japan, and Australia into late winter, ringing in the New Year Canada-side to continue their US leg.
Along with the news of their upcoming globe-trot, the band released the latest single from their forthcoming LP, “Gary Ashby,” which tells the story of a family’s pet tortoise who escaped. Listen for references of stumpy legs and slick-back shells, below, and get acquainted with Gary Ashby.
The new track follows previously released singles “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls From the Arctic” featured on Stumpwork, which arrives Oct. 21.
The band released their debut album last year after having only two weeks in the studio to record the whole album. With their next album, they’ve been gifted time and a touch more experience.
“When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one,’ Guitarist Tom Dowse told NME about the project. “When you do the second [album], you realize it doesn’t have to be the one—you just do your thing and then try something… I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”
TOUR DATES:
09-17 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA
09-20 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
09-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
09-22 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library
11-08 Paris, France – Le Trabendo
11-09 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta
11-11 Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival
11-12 Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City
11-30 Tokyo, Japan – Liquid Room
12-01 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
12-06 Auckland, New Zealand – Tuning Fork
12-07 Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran
12-09 Brisbane, Australia – The Brightside
12-10 Meredith, Australia – Meredith Festival
12-12 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel
12-13 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel
12-14 Sydney, Australia – Manning Bar
12-16 Perth, Australia – Rosemount Hotel
01-10 Montreal, Quebec – La Tulipe
01-11 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix
01-13 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
01-14 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
01-17 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw
01-18 Seattle, WA – Neptune
01-19 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
01-21 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
01-23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
01-24 Tucson, AZ – Congress Plaza
01-26 Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre
01-27 Austin, TX – Mohawk
01-28 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre
01-29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
01-31 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
02-01 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
02-02 New York, NY – Pioneers Works
02-14 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
02-15 Belfast, Ireland – Mandela Hall
02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands
02-18 Leeds, England – O2 Academy
02-20 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory
02-21 Nottingham, England – Rock City
02-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy
02-24 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
02-25 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
02-26 Bristol, England – O2 Academy
02-28 Cardiff, Wales – Tramshed
03-01 Brighton, England – Chalk
03-03 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
03-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA
03-15 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand
03-16 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
03-18 Hamburg, Germany – Knust
03-19 Groningen, Netherlands – Vera
03-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
03-22 Offenbach, Germany – Hafen2
03-23 Munich, Germany – Strom
03-24 Vienna, Austria – Flex
03-25 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum
03-27 Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy
03-28 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz
03-29 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
03-31 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo
04-01 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
Photo Credit: Ben Rayner / Courtesy Pitch Perfect PR