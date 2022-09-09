Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour, Introduce Fans to Pet Tortoise ‘Gary Ashby’

In support of their sophomore album, Stumpwork, English post-punk quartet, Dry Cleaning, recently announced an extensive world tour. Beginning this month with a short stint in California, the band will tour Europe, Japan, and Australia into late winter, ringing in the New Year Canada-side to continue their US leg.

Along with the news of their upcoming globe-trot, the band released the latest single from their forthcoming LP, “Gary Ashby,” which tells the story of a family’s pet tortoise who escaped. Listen for references of stumpy legs and slick-back shells, below, and get acquainted with Gary Ashby.

Stumpwork by Dry Cleaning Album Cover 2022 Photography: Annie Collinge Creative

The new track follows previously released singles “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls From the Arctic” featured on Stumpwork, which arrives Oct. 21.

The band released their debut album last year after having only two weeks in the studio to record the whole album. With their next album, they’ve been gifted time and a touch more experience.

“When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one,’ Guitarist Tom Dowse told NME about the project. “When you do the second [album], you realize it doesn’t have to be the one—you just do your thing and then try something… I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”

TOUR DATES:

09-17 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up


09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA


09-20 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel


09-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz


09-22 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library


11-08 Paris, France – Le Trabendo


11-09 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta


11-11 Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival


11-12 Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City


11-30 Tokyo, Japan – Liquid Room


12-01 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro


12-06 Auckland, New Zealand – Tuning Fork


12-07 Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran


12-09 Brisbane, Australia – The Brightside


12-10 Meredith, Australia – Meredith Festival


12-12 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel


12-13 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel


12-14 Sydney, Australia – Manning Bar


12-16 Perth, Australia – Rosemount Hotel


01-10 Montreal, Quebec – La Tulipe


01-11 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix


01-13 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall


01-14 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line


01-17 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw


01-18 Seattle, WA – Neptune


01-19 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom


01-21 San Francisco, CA – August Hall


01-23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom


01-24 Tucson, AZ – Congress Plaza


01-26 Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre


01-27 Austin, TX – Mohawk


01-28 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre


01-29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West


01-31 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre


02-01 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer


02-02 New York, NY – Pioneers Works


02-14 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street


02-15 Belfast, Ireland – Mandela Hall


02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands


02-18 Leeds, England – O2 Academy


02-20 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory


02-21 Nottingham, England – Rock City


02-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy


02-24 Manchester, England – Albert Hall


02-25 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute


02-26 Bristol, England – O2 Academy


02-28 Cardiff, Wales – Tramshed


03-01 Brighton, England – Chalk


03-03 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton


03-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA


03-15 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand


03-16 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret


03-18 Hamburg, Germany – Knust


03-19 Groningen, Netherlands – Vera


03-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso


03-22 Offenbach, Germany – Hafen2


03-23 Munich, Germany – Strom


03-24 Vienna, Austria – Flex


03-25 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum


03-27 Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy


03-28 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz


03-29 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg


03-31 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo


04-01 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Photo Credit: Ben Rayner / Courtesy Pitch Perfect PR

