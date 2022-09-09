Dry Cleaning Announce World Tour, Introduce Fans to Pet Tortoise ‘Gary Ashby’

In support of their sophomore album, Stumpwork, English post-punk quartet, Dry Cleaning, recently announced an extensive world tour. Beginning this month with a short stint in California, the band will tour Europe, Japan, and Australia into late winter, ringing in the New Year Canada-side to continue their US leg.

Along with the news of their upcoming globe-trot, the band released the latest single from their forthcoming LP, “Gary Ashby,” which tells the story of a family’s pet tortoise who escaped. Listen for references of stumpy legs and slick-back shells, below, and get acquainted with Gary Ashby.

Stumpwork by Dry Cleaning Album Cover 2022 Photography: Annie Collinge Creative

The new track follows previously released singles “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls From the Arctic” featured on Stumpwork, which arrives Oct. 21.

The band released their debut album last year after having only two weeks in the studio to record the whole album. With their next album, they’ve been gifted time and a touch more experience.

“When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one,’ Guitarist Tom Dowse told NME about the project. “When you do the second [album], you realize it doesn’t have to be the one—you just do your thing and then try something… I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”

09-17 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up



09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA



09-20 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel



09-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz



09-22 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library



11-08 Paris, France – Le Trabendo



11-09 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta



11-11 Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival



11-12 Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City



11-30 Tokyo, Japan – Liquid Room



12-01 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro



12-06 Auckland, New Zealand – Tuning Fork



12-07 Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran



12-09 Brisbane, Australia – The Brightside



12-10 Meredith, Australia – Meredith Festival



12-12 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel



12-13 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner Hotel



12-14 Sydney, Australia – Manning Bar



12-16 Perth, Australia – Rosemount Hotel



01-10 Montreal, Quebec – La Tulipe



01-11 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix



01-13 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall



01-14 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line



01-17 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw



01-18 Seattle, WA – Neptune



01-19 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom



01-21 San Francisco, CA – August Hall



01-23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom



01-24 Tucson, AZ – Congress Plaza



01-26 Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre



01-27 Austin, TX – Mohawk



01-28 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre



01-29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West



01-31 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre



02-01 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer



02-02 New York, NY – Pioneers Works



02-14 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street



02-15 Belfast, Ireland – Mandela Hall



02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands



02-18 Leeds, England – O2 Academy



02-20 Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory



02-21 Nottingham, England – Rock City



02-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy



02-24 Manchester, England – Albert Hall



02-25 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute



02-26 Bristol, England – O2 Academy



02-28 Cardiff, Wales – Tramshed



03-01 Brighton, England – Chalk



03-03 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton



03-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA



03-15 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand



03-16 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret



03-18 Hamburg, Germany – Knust



03-19 Groningen, Netherlands – Vera



03-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso



03-22 Offenbach, Germany – Hafen2



03-23 Munich, Germany – Strom



03-24 Vienna, Austria – Flex



03-25 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum



03-27 Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy



03-28 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz



03-29 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg



03-31 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo



04-01 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Photo Credit: Ben Rayner / Courtesy Pitch Perfect PR