Dua Lipa and Monica Lewinsky Discuss Women’s Rights on ‘At Your Service’ Podcast

For the first episode of season two of Dua Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service, the pop star is in conversation with former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. The pair discussed a range of topics, from cyberbullying to being defined by a single incident in your life. The podcast is the companion to Lipa’s Service95 newsletter, which provides readers with a weekly curation of recommendations, stories, and perspectives.

Lewinsky, who became infamous in the ’90s after it was revealed that then-president Bill Clinton had an affair with her while she was an intern at the White House, spoke about women’s rights during the episode.

Lipa began, “I think, for a lot of things, even how you said with Roe versus Wade and everything that’s happening with women’s reproductive rights, I feel like we’re taking more than two steps forward and one step back, we’re taking 10 steps backward and we’re holding on for dear life hoping that something good is going to happen and change is actually going to come. It’s a really scary time.”

Lewinsky added, “I think what becomes challenging is there are so many people who are up in arms around judging others and wanting to regulate someone else’s life in a way that doesn’t impact them.”

She continued, “I just find it shocking. I don’t know anymore how we bridge that divide. If I think my rights trump your rights and my vision of the world, which would dictate how you live your life, is right… I don’t know how we move forward.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

In other Lipa news, the pop maven is currently working on her third album. The project will be the follow-up to her 2020 blockbuster album, Future Nostalgia. “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she said earlier this year. “And even more in control than I thought.”

In the same vein as the podcast, Lipa added that “liberated” to her meant, she said, “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in. To really have a voice.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)