Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates

Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30.

Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his co-founded A&M Records, is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

The trumpeter has also shared a string of new tour dates, which span September 2022 through May 2023 with stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto ,and more. See below for the full list.

Fans can pre-order Sunny Side Of the Street HERE.

According to a press statement, “The prolific musician’s new set of 11 songs features six original compositions and was recorded with longtime collaborators Lani Hall, Jeff Lorber, Bill Cantos ,and more.

“In addition to ‘Here She Comes,’ the album contains gentle ballads like ‘Childhood’ and ‘Time After Time, covers of classic songs like “I’ll Remember You” (of Kui Lee/Don Ho/Andy Williams/Elvis Presley fame), and his version of Louis Armstrong’s ‘On the Sunny Side Of The Street.'”

“I don’t try to make music for other people,” Alpert notes of his recently released cover of Miriam Makeba’s “Pata Pata.” “If I can record something that makes me feel good and in the moment, then that’s a sign I’m doing something right. This recording gives me that feeling.”

Last year, Alpert released Catch The Wind, a collection of music recorded by Alpert and his longtime partner and wife. Alpert and Hall have also been on an expansive 2022 tour throughout the US, Canada, and the U.K.

Check out Alpert’s new single, the tracklist for his new LP ,and upcoming tour dates below.

‘SUNNY SIDE OF THE STREET’ TRACK LISTING

01 – Sunny Side Of The Street

02 – Childhood

03 – Pata Pata

04 – Goo Goo Eyes

05 – I’ll Remember You

06 – Tickle Time

07 – Time After Time

08 – Sneaky Pete

09 – Going Out Of My Head

10 -Here She Comes

11 – Just A Dream Away

12 – Sunny Side of the Street

Aged weathered red street wall background

HERB ALPERT TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 23 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium (Northwestern Univ)

Thu Dec 1 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre

Fri Dec 2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Amaturo Theatre at Broward PAC

Sat Dec 3 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

Mon Dec 5 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Theatre

Tue Dec 6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Wed Dec 7 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theater

Thu Dec 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center – Myron’s Cabaret Jazz

Fri Dec 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center – Myron’s Cabaret Jazz

Sat Dec 17 – Broad Stage – Santa Monica, CA

Tue April 4 – Nanaimo, BC – Port Theatre

Wed April 5 – Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre

Fri April 7 – Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse

Sat April 8 – Vancouver, BC – Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Mon April 10 – Edmonton, AL – Myer Horowitz Theatre

Tue April 11 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

Sat May 13 – Toronto – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun May 14 – Hamilton – First Ontario Concert Hall

Mon May 15 – Kingston – Grand Theatre

Wed May 17 – Ottawa – Algonquin Commons Theatre

Thu May 18 – Montreal – Theatre Maisonneuve

Photo Credit: Dewey Nicks / Grandstand media