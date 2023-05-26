Dua Lipa Releases “Dance the Night” from Barbie Soundtrack 

The first taste of the Barbie soundtrack has arrived, featuring Dua Lipa.

The platinum-selling performer has released “Dance the Night,” a disco-pop track in the forthcoming Hollywood film. Mark Ronson, Caroline Ailin, and Andrew Wyatt penned the up-tempo anthem.

Ronson and Wyatt composed the music for Barbie, a live-action movie about the Mattel franchise featuring Margot Robbie as the blonde beauty alongside her handsome hunk Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Not only has Dua Lipa contributed her voice to the Greta Gerwig film, but her acting expertise. The pop singer/songwriter is slated to play Mermaid Barbie. The star-studded tracklist will include songs from Lizzo, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, GAYLE, Ice Spice, Karol G, Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and more.

Along with “Dance the Night,” Dua Lipa also released an accompanying music video. The pretty pink and playful clip finds the pop sensation getting ready for a disco. In true Barbie fashion, the singer had a handful of outfits to choose from, before hitting the dance floor. Gerwig makes a cameo towards the end of the clip when she jumps out of her director’s chair to praise Dua Lipa’s dance routine.

Watch me dance, dance the night away | My hеart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face | Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Uh-huh) | I’ll still keep the party runnin’ | not one hair out of place, belts Dua Lipa. Lately, I been movin’ close to the edge | Still be lookin’ my best | I stay on the beat, you can count on me | I ain’t missin’ no steps.

“Dance the Night” also backs the new Barbie trailer, which was released on Thursday, May 25. Within the teaser, Barbie and Ken find themselves exploring the “real world” until the plastic-perfect doll suffers an existential crisis.

“Some things have been happening that might be related,” said Barbie in the video, after falling on a roof. “And my heels…are on the ground.”

Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, the same day the track list will become available on all streaming platforms.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images