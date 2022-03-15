Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is the Longest Charting Billboard Hot 100 Hit by a Female Singer

The numbers are in, and Billboard has confirmed that Dua Lipa is rewriting history.

Lipa’s hit single “Levitating” has now spent its 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This feat of sonic popularity broke the previous female record of a 69-week run on the chart held by “Blue” singer LeAnn Rimes. Lipa’s predecessor held the record for several years after her song “How Do I Live” captured the peak attention of the masses from 1997 to 1998.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart itself was first created in 1958, and since then, only five songs have spent 70 or more consecutive weeks on the chart. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons,” “Sail” by AWOLNATION,” and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz all spent more than 70 weeks charting on the Billboard Hot 100, and Lipa is now the first female artist to throw her hat into this chart club.

“It’s nice after you work so hard, especially despite the pandemic when you’ve got limited resources,” Lipa told Billboard. “So, it means a lot to me. ‘Levitating’ doing its thing on the Billboard chart is absolutely surreal. That song has been my baby for so long, and to have it out in the world, and for people’s response to be the way that it is … it’s just absolutely mind-blowing to me. I’m really, really, really grateful for it all.”

This news comes after “Levitating” was in the headlines for other reasons. Lipa was recently sued by reggae band Artikal Sound System over “Levitating” for “ripping off their 2017 song.” The pop singer was also sued for copyright infringement by a group of songwriters over “Levitating” as well.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dua Lipa and the ever-popular international hit song, “Levitating.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images