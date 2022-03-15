Dave Grohl Talks Pearl Jam Reference in New Foo Fighters Comedy-Horror ‘Studio 666’

Speaking with Seattle television program Evening Magazine recently, Dave Grohl and his seminal rock band Foo Fighters talked about a subtle reference or two to another Emerald City favorite, Pearl Jam, in the band’s new comedy horror film, Studio 666,

Grohl, who rose to fame in the grunge group Nirvana, paid tribute to his grunge compatriots in Pearl Jam with a reference to the latter’s major-label debut album, Ten, which famously shows the band high-fiving each other on the cover.

“There are some sort of Seattle grunge references in this film—my favorite is when y’all do the Pearl Jam high-five,” says Evening Magazine host Kim Holcomb.

Grohl then claps at the perception and says he knew that might be coming. He says, “That was an improv moment. That was not in the script. It just kinda happened. It was just a silly moment in one of the takes. It was an improv moment. And then we actually brought it back for another scene, of course in reference to the great Pearl Jam debut Ten with all of them high-fiving on the cover. We’re going to have to answer for that.”

“We are all dear friends with all of them,” said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Replied Holcomb, “Do they know about this yet?”

That’s when Pearl Jam’s Twitter account jumped in, shared the video clip, and wrote, “We know now…”

Foo Fighters released Studio 666 two weeks ago. The movie, which also features a soundtrack by horror music legend John Carpenter, is screaming into theaters and fans can find showtimes via the film’s official website.

Studio 666 is about the rock group setting out to record a new record—but they find themselves inside a haunted studio mansion. Panic and madness ensue.

The band has also been releasing a soundtrack for the movie with songs attributed to the fictional band, Dream Widow, which haunts the studio mansion as the Foo Fighters are working.

Earlier this month, the band released a new single, “March of the Insane,” from the movie under the fictional band name Dream Widow. Check that song out below.

“The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer’s block, I’m totally uninspired, I can’t come up with anything,” Grohl told Howard Stern of the film. “And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame