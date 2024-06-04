Dwight Yoakam Forced to Stop Festival Performance After Suffering Heat Exhaustion; Team Releases Statement

Dwight Yoakam recently suffered a bout of heat exhaustion at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky on June 2. According to Lexington Herald-Leader, “the pride of Pikeville who returned to Kentucky and the stage at the Railbird Festival on Sunday, ended his show early, to the disappointment and concern of fans.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Per a statement by his team on social media, he had a “quick spell of heat exhaustion” due to a “combination of heat and humidity.” Yoakam’s people updated fans on his condition after his appearance at the festival.

The post began by thanking fans and festival attendees who were also subject to the harsh heat and humidity. “Dwight would like to thank all the fans at Railbird for braving the elements with him this afternoon,” the post began. “With the combination of heat and humidity, Dwight had a quick spell of heat exhaustion but he is absolutely fine, and appreciates the fans singing along to help carry him through to the end of the set!” The post concluded, “And thank you to the Railbird staff and EMTs for the quick response and the all clear!”

Fans showed up in the comments to share their love and support for Yoakam. “We need to protect Dwight at all costs!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “People forget that performing is hard work. Feel better Dwight,” while another wrote, “I’m glad Dwight is ok. Take care of yourself first, Dwight!”

[RELATED: Behind the Song “Guitars, Cadillacs” by Dwight Yoakam]

Dwight Yoakam to Continue Hitting Festivals and Touring Following Railbird

Dwight Yoakam is scheduled to play at multiple festivals coming up this year, such as Country Calling Festival in Maryland, and Big Fresno Fair in California. Those two fall on October 5 and 14 respectively. However, he’s also playing his own events at the moment, and traveling across the U.S.

He’ll get back on the road on June 13 in Macon, Georgia, then head to Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carlina on the 14 and 15. Then, after a short break, he’s on his way to Missoula, Montana on July 18, making his way to Spokane and Everett, Washington on the 19 and 20.

From there, Yoakam will spend more time out West, in Los Angeles and Valley Center, California on July 25 and 26. He’ll spend July 27 in Prescott Valley, Arizona, before moving on to Lincoln, Nebraska on August 9. In August, he’ll be in Waite Park and Moorhead, Minnesota as well as Park City, Kansas, Lubbock, Texas, and Taos, New Mexico. September brings him to North Little Rock, Arkansas, Pryor, Oklahoma for the Born & Raised Music Festival, and Bend, Oregon for a regular tour date.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images