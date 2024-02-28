Bad Moon Rising — John Fogerty Blasts Australian Country Music Festival for Dropping Him From Lineup

John Fogerty is feeling a bit confused after the Australian Country Music Festival festival dropped him from the lineup. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman planned to perform at the festival until he learned the festival unceremoniously pulled him from the lineup.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to social media, the Australian Country Music Festival announced Fogerty wouldn’t be attending due to an unforeseen circumstance.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending our Country Fest QLD Lineup 2024 Event,” it read. “We are working hard on a revised line up and will have more information coming soon.”

However, the musician says he’s not sure why he was dropped or what the festival meant.

“I was ready to celebrate with you all for my one and only show this year in Australia when the Country Fest Queensland blindsided me yesterday by canceling my appearance,” Fogerty wrote on Instagram, placing the blame on the festival. “It was posted that I would not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the ‘unforeseen circumstances.’”

John Fogerty Felt Blindsided

The singer felt blindsided by the news. He continued, saying he was excited to play for fans in the Land Down Under. However, that no longer appears to be the case. Prior to the cancelation, Fogerty would have performed during the weekend of March 30 at the festival.

“I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you,” he continued, adding: “Look for a further statement from me later today.”

Fans will have to contend with the lineup as is, which will feature Morgan Evans, the Zac Cross Band and others. Fogerty later expressed. additional disappointment about the cancellation, calling it a shock. However, he promised fans that he would play in Australia one way or another.

“As far as I know, I’m ready willing and able to play [the festival]. It’s a big disappointment what’s going on right now. A shock, actually,” he said. “Sometimes things get complicated, beyond my grasp anyway.”

Fogerty then played a rendition of “Bad Moon Rising.” It’s safe to say that the moon will rise again on Fogerty and his hopes of playing for Australian fans. However, the exact reason for the cancellation is still unknown.

[Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts]