Best of Our Songs: The Eagles Releasing Career-Spanning ‘To the Limit’ Compilation

With the Eagles continuing to soar across the U.S. on their The Long Goodbye farewell tour, comes word that the rock legends will be issuing a multiple-disc compilation looking back at the many music highlights of their storied career.

To the Limit: The Essential Collection is a 51-song retrospective that will be released on April 12. The compilation will be available as a three-CD set, a deluxe six-LP package, and via digital formats. The CD version is priced at $24.98, while the deluxe LP edition costs $149.98 and features 180-gram vinyl discs.

To the Limit can be pre-ordered now. Fans who purchase the three-CD or six-LP packages at the Eagles’ online store also will receive an exclusive, limited-edition embossed lithograph.

Songs on To the Limit

To the Limit’s track list features songs taken from all of the Eagles’ studio and official live albums, spanning from 1972 to 2020. Among the studio tracks are all five of the group’s No. 1 Hot 100 hits—“Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town,” “Hotel California,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Other classics featured on the compilation include “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Witchy Woman,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Victim of Love,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “In the City,” and “The Long Run.”

Rounding out To the Limit is a series of in-concert versions of many of the Eagles’ best-loved tunes. These performances are taken from the albums Eagles Live (1980), Hell Freezes Over (1994), The Millennium Concert (2000), Live at The Forum ’76 (2017), and Live from The Forum MMXVIII (2020).

The Eagles’ 2024 Tour Plans

The Eagles continue the current North American leg of their The Long Goodbye Tour with a show this Friday, February 16 in Houston. The trek winds down with a March 16 performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The band will then head to Europe in late May and June for five-night stand in Manchester, U.K., followed by a two-show engagement in Arnhem, Netherlands. Check out the group’s up-to-date 2024 schedule at Eagles.com. Steely Dan is opening all of the North American and European shows.

To the Limit: The Essential Collection Track List (Three-CD Version):

CD One

1. “Take It Easy”

2. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

3. “Witchy Woman”

4. “Train Leaves Here This Morning”

5. “Nightingale”

6. “Desperado”

7. “Doolin-Dalton”

8. “Tequila Sunrise”

9. “Outlaw Man”

10. “Saturday Night”

11. “Good Day in Hell”

12. “The Best of My Love”

13. “James Dean”

14. “Already Gone”

15. “Ol’ 55”

16. “On the Border”

17. “Midnight Flyer”

18. “After the Thrill Is Gone”

19. “Lyin’ Eyes”

CD Two

1. “One of These Nights”

2. “Take It to the Limit”

3. “Hotel California”

4. “Life in the Fast Lane”

5. “New Kid in Town”

6. “Victim of Love”

7. “The Last Resort”

8. “I Can’t Tell You Why”

9. “Heartache Tonight”

10. “In the City”

11. “The Long Run”

12. “Get Over It”

13. “Love Will Keep Us Alive”

14. “Hole in the World”

15. “How Long”

16. “Busy Being Fabulous”

CD Three

1. “Seven Bridges Road” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980)

2. “Take It Easy” – The Forum (1976)

3. “Take It to the Limit” – The Forum (1976)

4. “New Kid in Town” – The Forum (1976)

5. “Hotel California” – The Forum (1976)

6. “Already Gone” – The Forum (1976)

7. “Desperado” – The Forum (1976)

8. “Heartache Tonight” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980)

9. “I Can’t Tell You Why” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980)

10. “Life in the Fast Lane” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980)

11. “Tequila Sunrise” – MTV (1994)

12. “In the City” – MTV (1994)

13. “Peaceful Easy Feeling” – Staples Center (1999)

14. “The Best of My Love” – Staples Center (1999)

15. “One of These Nights” – The Forum (2018)

16. “The Long Run” – The Forum (2018)