Ed Sheeran Remembers Getting So High with Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe That He Couldn’t See

Snoop Dogg has a reputation for being one of the biggest potheads in the music business. At this point, his tolerance is probably on par with a bull elephant. Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, isn’t much of a smoker. Still, the British pop star couldn’t say “no” when Snoop passed him a blunt. In the end, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer got so high he couldn’t see straight.

While appearing on the most recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Sheeran revealed that he got thoroughly baked with the rap icon.

“A fun one, actually, I was in Melbourne recently and I was with my wife and mother-in-law and Snoop Dogg was playing. I was like ‘We gotta go!’ I guess he plays in England but it’s never when I have a night off, or whatever.”

Sheeran didn’t just get to see the Dogg Father perform. He was also able to get backstage thanks to one of his famous friends. He revealed that he has become close friends with Russell Crowe over the years. It just so happens that Crowe and Snoop Dogg are also friends. As a result, Crowe was able to get Sheeran and his guests backstage after the show.

“I don’t really smoke at all,” Sheeran admitted. However, Crowe and Snoop were smoking like a pair of chimneys. “They were just going blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt,” he recalled. Even though weed usually isn’t his thing the “Shape of You” singer decided, “At some point during the night I have to just to be like ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’”

Sheeran said he was sipping a glass of wine and chatting with Snoop thinking to himself “This is good,” knowing he was making a memory and would have an interesting story to share. Then, the moment of truth arrived. Snoop offered him a toke.

“I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more,” Sheeran recalled. “I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images