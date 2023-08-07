Ed Sheeran Participates in Gender Reveal at Kansas City Concert

In a heartfelt turn of events, Ed Sheeran participated in a gender reveal at his own Kanas City concert this past Saturday night (August 5). Sheeran uploaded a video to Instagram showcasing the unexpected occurrence, which is accompanied by the caption, “My first gender reveal.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“I will go back to singing ‘Perfect,’ but I feel like this is the first time sort of thing,” Sheeran stated before opening up an envelope of sorts. “It’s a girl!” The mother-to-be in the audience then turns around and embraces her partner, who wears a face that indicates that the whole thing was his idea.

[RELATED: Ed Sheeran Sings Karaoke with Fans at Nashville’s Santa’s Pub]

“Can I just say, as the father of two daughters, it’s very awesome,” Sheeran stated. “This is very awesome. Congratulations.”

Sheeran has two young daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. In an interview with GMA, Sheeran discussed how becoming a father gave him a new sense of purpose. He revealed that while he “loved” being a successful musician, he never felt the same fulfillment that he did from becoming a dad.

“I just found that I didn’t really have any purpose outside of that. I wasn’t doing anything I enjoyed because I loved doing music,” Sheeran said in December 2021. He then stated that having children “has given me purpose and something in life that’s actually more important than my job.”

This is not the first time in recent memory that Sheeran has shared footage of himself interacting with fans. On July 22, Sheeran posted a video on Instagram that showcased the “Shape of You” singer singing multiple karaoke songs with some fans at Nashville’s Santa’s Pub.

At the start of the July 22 video, Sheeran addresses the camera before viewers are shown footage of the singer leading renditions of his own “Thinking Out Loud,” as well as Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”

“All right, so when I lived in Nashville in 2013, I used to go to this Karaoke caravan called Santa’s that does $1 PBR and karaoke, and it’s the best,” Sheeran said in the video. “He’s made me a T-shirt with my face on it, and we’re going there tonight.”

Sheeran is currently touring in North America. The singer’s next concert will be at State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 11.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images