Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Dream of Playing the Super Bowl

Ed Sheeran certainly has enough hits to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show, but according to the singer/songwriter, he has no interest in playing that coveted set – at least not on his own. In a new interview with Sirius XM, Sheeran was asked whether or not he dreams of creating a grandiose stage show for one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Sheeran, humble as ever, said he doesn’t “think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl.”

“There was a conversation a while ago – I think it was when Coldplay did it – of me going on to play “Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran told host Andy Cohen. “I think that would be the only way that I would do it – joining someone else.”

Cohen then asked Sheeran why he wouldn’t be up to the task alone, to which Sheeran answered, “I don’t have pizzaz.”

“I think it’s an American thing,” Sheeran continued. “You watch Prince. You watch Michael Jackson. You watch Katy Perry. You watch Lady Gaga. You watch Rihanna. These are all amazing performers. I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks. That’s not me.”

Sheeran’s negative view of his showmanship is shocking, given that he routinely sells out some of the biggest stages in the world armed mainly with his loop pedal and acoustic guitar.

Cohen tried to reassure the singer/songwriter that he did have what it takes to be a Super Bowl Halftime performer. “You’re a sparkly ginger,” Cohen said. “That’s enough.”

Though you may not be able to see Sheeran at the Super Bowl anytime soon, you can catch him on his current U.S. tour. On the trek, Sheeran is playing both his latest album, Subtract, and his past material in both stadiums and intimate venues. Find his full tour dates, HERE.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)