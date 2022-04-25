Ed Sheeran Releases “2step” Video Filmed in Ukraine, Days Before Russian Invasion

Ed Sheeran has released his video for the single “2step,” which was filmed in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, days before the Russian invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

The track is off Sheeran’s 2021 album = (“equals”) and features rapper Lil Baby. Before the video starts, a message from Sheeran appears in black and white, explaining that the video was filmed before “the devastating acts of violence started” in Ukraine.

“Although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place,” wrote Sheeran. “There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.” He added, “I felt so welcomed during my stay there—everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”

The video features Sheeran walking through the streets at night with hundreds of extras and dancers set in the street, along with aerial shots of the city. All proceeds from YouTube streams of “2step” will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Sheeran has continued his support of Ukraine and recently performed at the Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, which raised nearly $17.6 million.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country,” said Sheeran, “and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.”