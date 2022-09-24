Eddie Vedder Lauds “Sensible” Colorado Gun Laws at Recent Show

At a recent show in Colorado, Pearl Jam frontman and lead singer Eddie Vedder took a few moments out of the set to laud the state’s gun laws.

Famously, of course, the Columbine high school shootings, which took place in the state in 1999, were the first major school shooting event of this now contentious gun law modern era.

Vedder addressed the state’s tragic past as he praised their more recent decisions.

Said Vedder from the stage, “[I want to] commend a state. The state of Colorado for being in the top-10 of places in the country with sensible gun laws. May every state follow your lead. You all had something happen a while back and you took immediate action good on you. I don’t know why it’s taken everybody else so long to figure out something very, very basic but I hope everyone can learn from this great state.”

With that, the crowd on hand cheered Vedder as Pearl Jam began to prepare for the next song. Check out the video of Vedder addressing the audience below. The video was shared by Twitter user Shannon Watts of Moms Demand, a grassroots organization for “reasonable solutions” for gun issues.

Gun safety and @MomsDemand supporter Eddie Vedder gave a shoutout last night to Colorado’s strong gun laws during a concert in Denver. #coleg



pic.twitter.com/mRl6T0EY6P — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 23, 2022

Vedder is one of many high-profile celebrities and musicians to speak out against the overabundance of guns and access to guns like assault rifles, especially in the wake of the recent deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.

Others like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have called for safer gun laws as many GOP politicians flout these demands.

Styles recently spoke out to his nearly 38-million Twitter followers and anyone else who will listen to him: “End gun violence,” he shared.

The über-famous celebrity and musician revealed that he is joining the Everytown initiative to do just that.

Taking to social media, Styles posted several messages on his Twitter account, writing, “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items. Love, H.

“Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.

“Text ‘ACT’ to 64433 to join Everytown in the fight to end gun violence.”

