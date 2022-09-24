Shania Twain in Final Talks to Participate in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Television Special

Best-selling country artist Shania Twain is reportedly in the final stages of talks to join the forthcoming Beauty and the Beast television special on ABC.

The special is set to premiere on December 15 on ABC and stream on Disney+ the following day.

Twain joins actor Martin Short, who is also in talks to join the cast.

Sources told Variety that Short would play the candle named Lumière while Twain would take on the beloved role of the tea kettle, Mrs. Potts, in the upcoming special: Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Others in the cast include actor David Alan Grier, who will play the role of the clock, Cogsworth. Oscar-winner H.E.R. will play the lead, Belle. Grammy-winner Josh Groban will play Beast and EGOT-winner Rita Moreno will serve as the live-action show’s narrator.

According to Variety, “The Hamish Hamilton-directed special will be filmed live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (The Masked Singer).”

The original animated 1991 Disney Beauty and the Beast film was the first animated movie to earn an Oscar nomination for best picture. It took home the award for best original score and original song.

A live-action version starring Emma Watson was released by Disney in 2017.

In other Twain news, the legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer released a new song on Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.

Check out the famed artist’s new single below.