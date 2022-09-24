Foo Fighters Finalize Lineup for L.A. Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

The Foo Fighters have finalized the lineup for their Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute show and many big names will be included.

Among the new additions for the show, which is slated for September 27, are Danny Carey, Tommy Lee, and Soundgarden’s guitarist Kim Thayil.

The L.A. offering is the second of two tributes to the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away earlier this year. The show will take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The Foo Fighters shared an announcement on Twitter, writing, “More names announced for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles, Sept. 27th. 5pm PT Doors Open 7pm PT Show Begins #TaylorHawkinsTribute“

Also on the bill are The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Moms, and big-voiced singer Kesha.

These artists join a previously announced guest list that includes Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nancy Wilson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Jon Theodore, and Alain Johannes, Joan Jett, P!NK, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim, and Chevy Metal.

Many of these artists appeared at the rock band’s first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, which took place in London earlier in September.

That show lasted for six hours and saw 50 songs performed, including a viral performance from Hawkins’ son Shane performing “My Hero” on drums. Also in London, frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter covered Jeff Buckley and Amy Winehouse.

Tickets and merchandise from both Hawkins tribute shows will benefit Music Support and MusiCares, which was the request of Hawkins family.

