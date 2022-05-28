Harry Styles Speaks Out: “End Gun Violence”

Harry Styles has a message for his nearly 38-million Twitter followers and for anyone else who will listen to him: “End gun violence.”

The über-famous celebrity and musician shared that he is joining the Everytown initiative to do just that.

Taking to social media, Styles posted several messages on his Twitter account, writing, “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items. Love, H.

“Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.

“Text ‘ACT’ to 64433 to join Everytown in the fight to end gun violence.”

Styles is one of many celebrity musicians standing up in the face of the ongoing threat of gun violence in the United States, which is the only nation that faces such violence—and such refusal to act by our representatives.

Others who’ve acted and spoken out include Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, Brothers Osborne, Tim McGraw, Texas native Selena Gomez and more.

The latest effort by these celebrities comes in the wake of the most recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old who bought more than 1,500 bullets and invaded a school. That event came some 10 days after another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, targeting Black Americans and killing 10.

That tragedy in Uvalde was aided by the fact, many news outlets are reporting, that law enforcement on-site hesitated to go into the school for nearly an hour—even as children called 9-1-1.

Days later, an event glorifying guns and the National Rifle Association, which itself works to ensure massive gun ownership, was held in Houston, Texas, some 400 miles from Uvalde.

Photo by Lillie Eiger / Sony Music