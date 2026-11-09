Ella Langley Becomes First Woman in History to Pull Off Major Country Radio Milestone

At this point – there is no stopping Ella Langley. Releasing hits like “Be Her,” “Choosin’ Texas,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” the country star did more than capture the airwaves. She completely dominated the genre. With each passing week, Langley seemed to expand her grasp on country. Shattering records, making history, and scoring nine CMA Awards nominations, she decided to add yet another milestone to her career.

Listing just a few of the Langley achievements, they included “Choosin’ Texas” becoming the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her sophomore album, Dandelion, also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. If that wasn’t enough, she surpassed Post Malone to have the biggest No. 1 hit in Spotify history. And that was just the start.

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While fans couldn’t get enough of “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley delivered more than a single hit. She became the first woman this century to land four No. 1 hits from a single album. She became the fourth artist in history to record four No. 1 hits within the calendar year on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. But with a new week here, Langley kept the momentum going as “Loving Life Again” scored her yet another No. 1 hit on the US Country Airplay.

[RELATED: “Choosin’ Texas” Isn’t the Ella Langley Song Sitting Atop This Massive 2026 List]

Ella Langley Makes History, History, History

Joining “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” “Loving Life Again” would forever hold a special place in Langley’s legacy. According to the latest numbers, Langley was now the first female artist to chart two songs inside the Top 3 on the US Country Radio (Mediabase).

Although making history, Langley wasn’t alone. She joined Lainey Wilson as the only other female artist to land four No. 1 songs on Mediabase in a single year. She also became the second woman in history to record four No. 1 hits on a single album. The last singer to hit that milestone was Carrie Underwood with Storyteller.

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And next week, Langley will walk into the 2026 CMA Awards with the most nominations. Holding nine nominations, the singer was competing for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and several others. But among all the categories, Langley was nominated for the top prize of the evening – Entertainer of the Year.

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. The event will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Variety via Getty Images)