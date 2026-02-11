On This Day in 1957, Patsy Cline Released What Would Become Her First Hit, a Signature Track She Initially Disliked That Was Later Covered by Garth Brooks

On this day (February 11) in 1957, Patsy Cline released “Walkin’ After Midnight” as a single. Later that year, it would become her first single to reach the charts. It was also her first crossover hit. However, she initially didn’t want to record the song because it leaned too far toward classic pop. Cline only agreed to cut the song after she and her label head reached a compromise.

Don Hecht co-wrote “Walkin’ After Midnight” with Alan Block years before he pitched it to Cline. Initially, he pitched it to classic pop singer Kay Starr, who was popular in the late 1940s and early ’50s. However, she rejected the song. As a result, Hecht still had it when he got hired as a staff songwriter at 4 Star Records.

Hccht’s new bosses tasked him with picking an artist from the label’s roster and writing a song for them. He believed Cline’s vocals were perfect for pop music. So, he pitched the song to her. According to Songfacts, she tried to pass on the song. However, they finally came to a compromise. She agreed to cut “Walkin’ After Midnight” if she could record “A Poor Man’s Roses (Or a Rich Man’s Gold).” Her label agreed,d and it was released as the B-side to the eventual hit.

Patsy Cline Performs “Walkin’ After Midnight” on TV

In late January, Patsy Cline was invited to perform on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts. Broadcast on CBS, the popular talent competition show featured young up-and-coming artists.

Cline appeared on the episode that aired on January 21, just under a month before the single hit the shelves and radio stations. She initially hoped to perform “A Poor Man’s Roses (Or a Rich Man’s Gold),” but the producers disagreed. They wanted her to perform “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

While Cline wasn’t a fan of the song, the show’s live studio audience was. Their applause helped her win first place that night. Then, when the single was released, fans across the country bought it. As a result, it quickly climbed the charts. It peaked at No. 2 on the country chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100, establishing Cline as an artist with crossover potential.

