Elton John Plots Next Career Move: The Metaverse

Once his final tour comes to an end in 2023, Elton John has already set his sight on his next career move: the metaverse. The 75-year-old John has already partnered with the online gaming platform Roblox for a 10-minute virtual live performance: Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road.

John, who recently played his last-ever show in the U.S. on Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, said he’s excited to find a way to remain connected to his fans once his touring life ends.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been interested in finding new ways to connect with my fans worldwide,” said John. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is continuing through 2023, including a final U.K. show at Glastonbury on June 25, and is currently scheduled to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8.

“As I finish touring, Roblox and the metaverse are perfect for this next stage of my life,” shared John. “It’s a new, innovative way for me to express my love of music, fashion, and the limitless creativity that comes from both.”

The beauty of Roblox, according to John, is that there are very few limitations. “It offers people all over the world the opportunity to be themselves wholly and connect with people in a way they never have before,” said John. “It’s a new world that allows fans and creators to be themselves completely.

Introduced to the platform by his sons, Zachary, 11, and 9-year-old Elijah, who he shares with husband David Furnish, John said Roblox also matches his persona. “You can be as flashy or down-to-earth as you want to be,” said John. “It’s very much like how I have chosen to live my life and express myself on stage and through my music.”

He added, “There is so much art and creativity from the moment you log in that it’s a constant source of inspiration for people, no matter who you are, what you love, and your passions. I am excited to see what the creators come up with. It will undoubtedly inspire me too.”

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images