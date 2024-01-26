Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton & More Featured on Posthumous Glen Campbell Duets Album

An awe-inspiring list of music greats have contributed to a unique duets album celebrating the late country legend Glen Campbell’s 2011 record Ghost on a Canvas. Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions, which will be released on April 19, offers studio-created collaborative tracks featuring Elton John, Dolly Parton, Sting, Brian Wilson, Eric Clapton, Carole King, and others.

The 12-song collection features new vocal tracks by the various guest artists paired with the late Campbell’s original performances. Some artists also recorded new musical tracks for some songs.

The new project features updated renditions of 10 songs from Ghost on the Canvas. It also boasts reworked versions of two tunes from the soundtrack of the 2014 Campbell documentary I’ll Be Me. The film captured Campbell on his farewell tour while struggled with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. The acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist died of complications of the disease in 2017 at age 81.

In advance of the Glen Campbell Duets album, two tracks have been released digitally. One is the Jakob Dylan-penned “Nothing but the Whole Wide World” featuring Eric Clapton, and the other is a version of the 2009 Guided by Voices tune “Hold On Hope” featuring country star Eric Church.

“I’ve always admired Glen Campbell’s guitar playing and loved his singing,” Clapton said. “When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Church noted, “It was really special to me to be able to be part of this project. Glen was so important to not just Country music, but all of music. What a stallion!”

About the Album’s Producer

Glen Campbell Duets was produced by Julian Raymond, who also produced the Ghost on the Canvas album and co-wrote all of the original tunes that appeared on the record with Campbell.

Raymond told Rolling Stone that he initially was apprehensive about working on the duets project, and was worried about how it would be received. He said his opinion changed when the first artist he asked to take part in the recording, Elton John, immediately expressed interest in singing on the album.

Sting on His Contribution to the Album

Sting is featured on a version of Ghost on the Canvas’ title track, a song written by ex-Replacements frontman Paul Westerberg that was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings.

“The chance to work with three of my favorite artists is not something you turn down,” Sting told Rolling Stone. “It’s such a mysterious and intriguing title and took a few listens to figure out the reference. I’ve had similar spooky experiences looking at Van Gogh’s work.”

Other Contributors

Other artists featured on the album include Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval, The Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer, Linda Perry, veteran punk band X, and the duo of Hall & Oates’ Daryl Hall and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

The album also features the talents of various other well-known artists, among them, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Chris Isaak, The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin, and Foo Fighters/Devo drummer Josh Freese.

Released in August 2011, Ghost on the Canvas reached No. 6 om the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 24 on the Billboard 200.

Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions Track List: