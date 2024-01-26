Zach Bryan Reveals the Origin of “Burn, Burn, Burn” and Names His Surprise Choice for Favorite Guitarist of All-Time

Zach Bryan is a modern-day success story. He showed the world that an artist doesn’t need a massive advertising budget or PR firm behind them. He grew a cult following and then signed to a major label. A few things about him keep fans coming back for more. First and foremost, his songwriting resonates deeply with his fans. It doesn’t hurt that he is a prolific songwriter and is as excited to release new music as his fans are to hear it. He also still takes time to connect with them personally on social media.

Recently, the Oklahoma native spent some time on X interacting with fans and answering some of their burning questions. During the impromptu Q&A session, the country star revealed the origins of a few of his songs and some of his favorite things.

Zach Bryan Answers Fans’ Questions

Bryan has written countless songs and released dozens. One fan wanted to know which song he’s most proud of. It seems like picking a favorite was like picking a favorite child for the singer/songwriter. As a result, he threw out several options.

“’Mine Again” is a good one I wrote at a point in my life I needed hope the most. ‘Burn, Burn, Burn’ means the most to me personally and story-wise, I am incredibly proud of ‘Billy Stay’ seeing as I wrote it for a really great friend. ‘Tradesman’ and ‘Hope Again’ are my favorites,” he replied.

Another fan wanted to know if Bryan would ever release another story-driven album like Quiet Heavy Dreams. Bryan didn’t have a solid answer for that one. All he could do was be honest about his creative process. “Hope so,” he said. “The hell in writing your own songs is never knowing where your own heart is and where the story might go,” he added.

One fan wanted to know the origin of “Burn, Burn, Burn.” Bryan delivered. “Jack Kerouac has a quote that uses the term ‘burn, burn, burn’ and the last great American cowboy taught me how to play a new chord the day I wrote it,” he said. He added that the song “kind of fell out” of him.

A curious listener asked for the story behind “Nine Ball.” The singer/songwriter shared a great but abbreviated story. “My dad and me were drinking whiskey playing pool one night and he goes, ‘Man, do have a story for you,’” he said. “Then, he tells me about how my grandpa used to bet on him in pool games at bars when he was just a kid.”

Bryan also told the story behind “Jake’s Piano” to one listener. “I was learning to play piano (always will be) and I wanted a Kings of Leon, Lana del Ray kind of tune, so I came up with ‘Always stayed out too late on Tuesday night’ and ‘tie that double knot, the one you taught,’ and just sang it all live one night at the studio with the mics on,” he recalled. Then, he added, “Didn’t even plan on it going on the album.”

One fan wanted to know who his favorite guitar player is. Bryan didn’t pick an obvious one. “I know a man named Chris Braun that leaves me speechless every single time he touches a guitar,” he shared.

