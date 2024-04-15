Brian Wilson Shares “Strong” Duet With the Late Country Star Glen Campbell

While Glen Campbell got his start as a studio musician, he eventually found his way to the stage and the rest was history. Releasing over 60 albums throughout his career, the country icon sold more than 45 million albums and even won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. With his stardom spanning the stage and silver screen, Brian Wilson recently shared a version of “Strong” that featured Campbell. While Campbell passed away back in August 2017, the new duet seemed like the perfect tribute for a star that continues to shine even after death.

Not only wanting to honor his late friend, but the duet on “Strong” will accompany several other great hits on the upcoming album Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions. Hitting shelves on April 19, the album will feature more than Wilson as stars like Dolly Parton, Carole King, Eric Clapton, Daryl Hall, and even Elton John also appear on the album. But for now, fans can get a taste of “Strong.”

With the music video gaining thousands of views, fans clamored to the comment section to share their love for Campbell. “I’ll never stop listening to Glen Campbell he was simply fantastic!” Another comment read, “Now that I think of it…Glen was a member of the Beach Boys for awhile….I only met and talked to him once….I love his Gospel songs and albums.” And one person insisted, “Strong tones of Guess I’m Dumb, yes, but different, sung with experience beyond the youthful outlook of a young man as he sang it in the original in the 60s. I like the fact that it sounds like a derivative of GID. Yet it’s different. Love it!”

Brian Wilson Recalls Working With Glenn Campbell

Discussing his work on the song and his friendship with Campbell, Wilson explained, “Glen was a great singer and a great guy. Our intention in doing ‘Strong’ was to echo back to ‘Guess I’m Dumb’ and the times that Glen and I worked together. It’s kinda got that vibe to it and I dig the sound of it.”

Besides working together, Wilson and Campbell shared a connection when it came to the Beach Boys. In the past, Wilson stepped away from the band after suffering a nervous breakdown. Needing some time to recover, it was Campbell who stepped up to perform alongside the Beach Boys. With a love for music and each other, it seems that even in death – their friendship remains strong.

