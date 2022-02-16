Elvis Costello and the Imposters Share Upcoming Summer Tour Dates

Fabled British-born songwriter and performer Elvis Costello is set to head out on the road with his band the Imposters for a swath of tour dates beginning in August and stretching into early September.

The string of gigs is set to support the band’s newest album, The Boy Named If, which Costello and co. released about a month ago. Costello and the Imposters will be joined by artist (and former Costello producer) Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, who will open some of the gigs.

This tour marks the first time Costello and Lowe have hit the road together formally since 1989. Nicole Atkins will also serve as an opener in Huber Heights, Ohio, and Buffalo New York.

Fans can purchase tickets when they go on sale Friday, Feb. 18.

“Pete Thomas, Steve Nieve, and I have been spinning around like your favorite 45rpm for 45 years, and let’s be clear, Davey Faragher isn’t anyone’s deputy,” said Costello of his band in a statement. “The Attractions could have no more made The Boy Named If than we have any desire to time travel back to the Seventies. This is happening right now in 2022, we are coming at you, big as life and twice as ugly.”

Below, check out the 15 dates released so far. Though in a press release, there was a promise for “more dates to be announced.” The dates, which focus mostly on the east and west U.S. coast, begins on August 8 in Ohio.

In other recent Costello news, the famed singer recently signed a worldwide, exclusive music publishing deal with BMG to represent his entire catalog, spanning his nearly 50-year career.

Under the agreement, BMG will manage the rights to all of Costello’s songs dating back to his 1977 debut My Aim Is True, through his 32nd and most recent album The Boy Named If from 2022.

The 67-year-old Costello’s catalog is filled with favorites like “Alison” “Watching the Detectives,” “Everyday I Write The Book,” “Pump It Up,” and hundreds more. Costello also co-wrote the 1989 single “Veronica” with Paul McCartney, in addition to writing songs with Burt Bacharach, Carole King, among others throughout his career.

The two-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has released 32 albums and his songs have been covered by Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Linda Ronstadt, Chet Baker, and more.

Check out the announced dates here:

August 6 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights^

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater^

August 11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17*

August 12 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

August 13 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 16 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater*

August 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion*

August 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

August 28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza*

August 30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim*

September 2 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

September 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

^ = Nicole Atkins opening

* = Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets opening

Photo: Mark Seliger